Snow Records has stunned the audience with yet another song, named 'Juttiyan'. Rehaan Roy along with Muskan Sharma have been featured by Snow Records, which is driven to give entertainment to the audience.

'Juttiyan' is a peppy love number, and singer Ady's voice captures the couples' love and melancholy in this music video. While the lovers in the song impress the audience with their expressions and their romance.

The brainchild of TJ Bainsla, the label also has two partners, Atmika Tiwari and Sanjog Tiwari. The label's purpose is to encourage adverse diversity by producing independent music in a variety of languages, including Hindi, English, and Regional. Snow Records is the sister firm of Hashtag Dream Entertainment, which is owned by Atmika Tiwari and Sanjog Tiwari, an integrated Brand Management and Digital Promotions organization with a strong presence in the digital world.

Singer Ady worldwide opened up about his experience. He said, "Juttiyan" song is very close to my heart and has been a very special part of my life as I consider this track to be the start of my artist journey. Also, It was really a dream come true for me to work with the Music Maestro Sharry Nexus. Also, Sharry himself liked the composition and vibe of this track which felt like a big achievement for me".

He further added, "Overall, It was a superb experience working with the team of Snow Records as they give complete freedom to the artist to decide whatever is best for the artist himself. Everyone in the team of Snow Records is like a family for me and I simply loved working with them".

Producer Atmika Tiwari says, "Juttiyan is very close to my heart. It was the first song we decided to release from our label but due to the pandemic, it got delayed. I'm very excited for this song because it's one of my favourite tracks. Also I'm really overwhelmed by seeing the response of the song. Just in 3 days, the song crosses 3+ million views. I would like thanks our listeners for showering so much love on Juttiyan"