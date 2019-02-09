Atletico Madrid will welcome city rivals Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the much-anticipated Madrid derby on February 9.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The second Madrid derby of the La Liga season will kick off at 4:15 pm local time and 8:45 pm IST.

Sony Ten 2 & HD 2 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid preview

For the world, the El Classico may be the biggest match on their calendar, but for those in the city of Madrid, this game is undoubtedly the one that matters. Atletico taking on Real is not just a game of honour, pride and self-respect but now one that has serious implications on the La Liga table.

Heading into the match at the Metropolitano, Atletico leads their rivals by two points and are behind league leaders Barcelona by six points. Real, on the other hand, know that a victory here will set them on their way for an interesting chase.

After a very shaky start to their season which saw manager Julen Lopetegui sacked, Real has done well to slowly climb back up the table. The Los Blancos have won their last four league games scoring 10 goals in the process including a 3-0 victory against Alavez last weekend.

It is a crucial time in the season for all clubs as the knockouts of the Champions League is knocking on the door. While Real have Ajax waiting for them in the continental competition next week, Atletico will be relieved their match against Juventus is not until the week after.

But the home side will be worried about their form in front of goal as they have drawn more matches than they would have liked to. It will come as no surprise that the rojiblancos have the tightest defence in the league conceding just 14 goals – 12 less than their opponents on Saturday. But despite losing only two matches in the season, they find themselves closer to third place than second.

Diego Simeone's men head into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Real Betis last weekend, which was only their second reversal of the season. But he will be buoyed by the return of his trusted soldiers Diego Godin, Koke and Saul Niguez for the derby.

For Real Madrid, the 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semifinal makes them favourites to progress to the final of the competition. Lucas Vazquez found the net in the game which means he will keep his place and either Gareth Bale or Marco Asensio will start with him out wide.

Probable XIs

Atletico Madrid: JanOblak; Santiago Arias, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez; Koke, Thomas Partey, Rodri, Saul Niguez; Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Reguilon; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez

