Atlee is busy promoting 'Baby John,' a film he is producing starring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerty Suresh. Ever since Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan,' Bollywood fans have been excited about his next release. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next film, and earlier Atlee had hinted that he might be working with Salman Khan for his next film, which has been titled A6 for now. The director has also mentioned that there will be other major names involved with the film.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla at a masterclass, when asked about his next directorial venture, Atlee mentioned that the film is currently in the preparatory stage. He said, "A6 is something that consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script, and we are in the prep stage. Soon, a bang-on announcement will happen with God's blessing."

When asked if Salman Khan would be a part of the cast, Atlee very subtly confirmed the news. The director said, "Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that's true). But you are going to really get surprised. And I'm not being pompous, but it's going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings; just pray for us. The casting is on the edge, and it's going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best, best, best announcement coming soon to you all."

As per sources, Atlee will also be approaching Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth to be a part of the film, a film that Atlee claims is going to be "the proudest film of our country." However, he is yet to confirm all the details surrounding the film and fans are speculating that the details will be coming out after the release of 'Baby John.'

In the same interview, Varun Dhawan shared his excitement about A6; he said, "It's going to be out of this world; people don't know what's going to hit them. I have heard and seen a little bit of visualisation. It's unbelievable what he is putting together. He is working relentlessly, quietly and humbly."

There have been rumours about Salman Khan having a cameo in Atlee's debut production, 'Baby John.' Fans are extremely excited to see Atlee and Salman's collaboration and are anticipating a massive hit.