Atlee Kumar's Bigil team has won a legal battle over the story-theft petition filed by filmmaker KP Selva, who had accused the makers of Vijay-starrer of stealing his story.

A Chennai civil court reportedly dismissed the case and has prevented Selva from taking the issue to the higher court. As per Sharada Vivek, the legal counsel of Atlee, KP Selva's advocate "backtracked" to withdraw the case while telling the court that they would file a fresh plea in the Madras High Court.

Atlee's legal counsel requested the court not to give permission to the petitioner to file a fresh suit in the Madras High Court and the Chennai civil court declined permission to move the higher court on this issue.

Earlier, KP Selva had filed in his petition that he had registered his story in the South Indian Film Writers' Association and made plagiarism allegation on Atlee Kumar, the director of Bigil.

However, the makers of Vijay-starrer fought the case legally and their efforts have been hailed by the film fraternity as it sends a message to the people, who file false cases against big-banner movies. In numerous cases, such attempts are made to get money from the producers to settle the disputes.

In recent years, Vijay's Kaththi and Sarkar were accused of plagiarism and the issues were solved at the last minute of its release. While Gopi Nainar lost the case in court, the Sarkar issue was more serious as the writers' guild found similarities with AR Murugadoss and Rajendran's scripts.

The issue was amicably solved after AR Murugadoss agreed to give credit to Rajendran in the title credits. Likewise, Atlee had faced similar charges for all his previous films –Raja Rani, Theri and Mersal.