Atlee Kumar has turned a year older on Monday, 21 September. The young filmmaker, who is known for films like Theri and Mersal, has been wished by fans and celebrities on Twitter.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is now working on Vijay's Master, released the CDP (Common Display Picture) on this special occasion. He also sent his birthday wishes to Atlee with a tweet, "Happy to release this b'day CDP for The Man Of Dedication & The Hattrick Blockbuster FilmMaker @Atlee_dir and Wishing the happiest birthday to the dearest director"

The fans are sending their wishes using the hash tags - #HappyBirthdayAtlee #HBDAtlee.

Atlee made his directorial debut with Raja Rani, which won rave reviews and became a commercial success. However, his next three movies like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil made him a star director.

Samantha Akkineni: "Happy birthday dear @Atlee_dir. You came, You saw, You conquered... So proud of all of your achievements and the person you are.. god bless you with so much more (sic)."

Kajal Aggarwal: "Happy birthday @Atlee_dir have a fab one ! (sic)," with a double heart smiley.

Vignesh Shivan: Wishing the happiest birthday to dear bro & a winner at all times @Atlee_dir stay successful & blessed

S Thaman: Wishing my dear brother @Atlee_dir

A Very Very happy birthday .

Always loved ur energy and ur films ❤️

Keep rocking the box office brother

God bless

Actor Soori: Wish you Happy birthday @Atlee_dir brother