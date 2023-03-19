Rani Mukerji is back with Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, based on a true story of Sagarika Chakaraborty's book 'The Journey of a mother'. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Rani in the film, living in Norway, fights against all odds when the children were taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services, who had objections against parenting habits that are considered typical in Indian culture.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. The film is currently playing in theatres. Ever since the movie was released, fans and Bollywood celebrities have been showering praise on Rani's power-packed performance. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Rekha among others has given thumbs up. In fact, Rani's husband head honcho of YRF films Aditya Chopra was shocked and moved by his wife's stellar performance. Amidst praise, accolades and applause, the film has stirred controversy. After the Norwegian ambassador shared his review of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway,

Norwegian Ambassador review upsets Sagarika Chakraborty; Nikkhil Advani hits back

He wrote an opinion piece in a leading daily and captioned it with the newspaper's cutting. He wrote, "It incorrectly depicts Norway's belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #NorwayCares"

As soon as the Norwegian ambassador shared his review. The team took to their social media accounts and shared what happened at the screening.

Taking to Twitter, Nikkhil wrote, "Atithi Devo Bhava! is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening, we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don't need me to fight for them and 'culturally' we do not insult our guests. As far as clarification is concerned. Video Attached."

The attached video in his tweet featured Sagarika Chakraborty, on whose life the film is based.

My Op-Ed in @IndianExpress today about the film #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway. It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares pic.twitter.com/FpVWmdLv5h — Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund (@NorwayAmbIndia) March 17, 2023

This is what Sagarika Chakraborty has to say about this

In the video shared on Friday, Sagarika said, "Hi, I condemn the false statement by the Norwegian ambassador in the papers today...he spoke about my case without having any decency to ask me. He should take this as an opportunity to sensitize Norwegian caseworkers about cultural prejudice. Even 10 years after I have single-handedly brought up my children so well in full view of the world. When the whole world can see the beautiful bond between my children and me."

She added, "The Norwegian Government continues to spread lies against me. Till today, they have not apologised for the racism of their caseworkers. They destroyed my life, and my reputation and traumatized my children. They supported my husband when he was cruel to me and they call themselves a feminist country. In Oslo and other parts of Norway, and (even) other parts of the world, people are very eager to watch the film and all the tickets are sold out. People coming from Norway and other countries, they want to meet me. And, last not least, the Indian Government ne mujhe bahut help kia and future me bahut saare families hain, unko bhi karega (Indian government helped me a lot and will help other families as well). Jai Hind."

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box-office number

As Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway opens its doors to its 2nd-day collection, audiences from each state are thronging in large numbers to witness this heartrending story of an immigrant mother's battle against an entire nation to gain the custody of her own kids.

While day 1 in India saw a total collection of Rs 1.27 crore net, the second day observed a 78% jump in total bookings, reaching a total of Rs 2.26 crore net, across states with Mumbai, Delhi and Mysore individually accounting for more than 100% swell with a 90% in West Bengal. Worldwide gross collection is totalling up to Rs 7.77 crore observing a substantial increase in numbers.