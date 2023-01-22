The stage is set, and preparations are in full swing as Bollywood's first wedding of 2023 is set to take place tomorrow, January 23. Celebrity couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are all set to take nuptial vows at Suniel Shetty's Bungalow in Khandala. While the couple and their families have been quite tight-lipped about the wedding and have not spilled the beans about any guest list, preparations are in full swing at the actor and bride's father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

Suniel Shetty tells the paparazzi he will bring KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty out tomorrow for photos

The paparazzi are already stationed at Khandala. And it was a rare sight as Suneil Shetty interacted with paparazzi outside the wedding venue, the dad who is beaming with joy as his doting daughter is all set to embark on a new journey. Daddy Suneil confirmed the wedding and also said that he would bring the couple out for photos on the wedding day.

Dressed in a navy blue kurta and white pyjamas, Suneil Shetty greets the paparazzi stationed at the wedding venue with folded hands. He can be heard saying, 'Kal Bachchon Ko Leke Aata Hoon, Aapne jiss tarah se pyaar dikhaya uske liye bahut abhut dhanyawaad." (Tomorrow I will get the kids for photo ops, Thank you for always showering love).

Take a look

Videos shared by paparazzi earlier showed a glimpse of the lavish wedding venue.

However, the entire ceremony has been under wraps. Several reports suggest the guests at the wedding will not be allowed to use their phones as the couple is going for a 'no-phone policy

Guest list

According to the latest news, several celebrities from Bollywood and the cricketing world will grace their wedding including actors Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Virat Kohli.

Well, no inside pictures from the lit-up Khandala home where the wedding of the soon-to-be bride and groom will take place tomorrow are out so far. However, last year, Suniel Shetty had given an extensive tour of his farmhouse in one of the episodes of the YouTube show 'Where the Heart Is'.

Take a look: