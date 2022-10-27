When it comes to relationships, it is often said that "the best thing to hold onto in life is each other". Whether you are in the public eye or not, it doesn't matter because relationships indeed strengthen an individual and give support to them.

In Bollywood, we often hear terms such as 'rumoured couple', 'alleged affair', 'just friends' etc, which often indicates that there is a sign of mystery. Though everyone knows about it, no one accepts! But not everyone falls into this category. There are a few celebrity kids who have been quite open about their relationship status and flaunts it in public. Let's have a look at those star kids from Bollywood who are in a steady relationship.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

According to reports, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's daughter, Sonakshi Sinha is dating Salman Khan's protégé, Zaheer Iqbal. Apparently, it was Salman who played the Cupid between Sonakshi and Zaheer and had introduced them. However, since then the duo has been inseparable. Earlier, Sonakshi was in an alleged relationship with Sohail Khan's brother-in-law, Bunty Sachdev and there were reports that they were all set to tie the knot. But later they parted ways.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan celebrated Diwali 2022 with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare. Last month, Ira Khan got engaged to the celebrity fitness coach, whom she has been dating for more than two years, and she announced their engagement on Instagram with a sweet proposal video.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is in a relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple has been dating for over three years and there are rumours that they are going to get married soon. The 30-year-old athlete made their relationship Instagram-official in 2021 on Shetty's birthday.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Student of the Year 2' is allegedly in love with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain. The duo has been often spotted together in various places be it on vacations and pictures are shared on social media. Tara confirmed her relationship with Aadar with an Instagram post on his birthday in 2020.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shawn Gregoire

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is in a relationship with Shawn Gregoire for almost two years now. On their second anniversary in June, Aaliyah wished her boyfriend by sharing photos with the caption, "The most amazing two years of my life with my best friend & soulmate. Happy anniversary my love, I love you forever." Shane also shared their pictures on Instagram and wrote that he is waiting for the day to put a ring on Aaliyah's finger.

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is in love with fashion designer Tania Shroff. The duo has been in a relationship for nearly a decade and Ahan Shetty is quite open about his relationship too. He often shares mushy Instagram posts with her.