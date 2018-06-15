Taiwanese technology major Asus has released a new Android firmware to the company's recently released Zenfone Max Pro (M1).

The new software is an incremental update with a lot of performance optimisation including enhancement to camera photo quality, the response speed of the fingerprint sensor and also brings VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) support Airtel, Idea and Vodafone to enhance the user-experience on the Zenfone Max Pro. It also brings the Google's May 2018 security patch to secure the phone from newly discovered malware.

Here's how to install the new update on Asus Zenfone Max Pro:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

Asus Official Change-log:

Enables VoLTE for Vodafone/Airtel/Idea

Updates Google security patch to May'18

Improves the response speed of fingerprint sensor

Improves front camera performance

For those unaware, Asus Zenfone Max Pro hit stores in May. It one of the most feature-rich phones in the market and also does not burn a hole in your pocket. Asus Zenfone Max Pro series comes with a powerful processor, best RAM+ storage configuration, a decent camera hardware and the USP of the device is the high-capacity 5,000mAh battery, which no other rival offers in the mid-range category.

It comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor back by 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. Another key aspect of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro is its OS. It runs pure Android with no additional ZenUI skin, we see in other Zenfone series. It only comes with three pre-loaded third-party apps—Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Asus apps include — FM radio, calculator and voice recorder. Everything else is Google apps.

It is available in three configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB+ 64GB storage—for Rs 10,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999. Interested buyers can purchase the new Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) exclusively on Flipkart.

