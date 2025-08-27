ASUS ROG Strix G16 review: Gamer-friendly, creator-ready

ASUS ROG Strix G16 emerges as a compelling option for gamers and power users in 2025, offering a thoughtful balance between high-end performance and affordability. Sitting just below the more expensive ROG Strix Scar 16, the G16 trims a few features to hit a more accessible price point while retaining most of the gaming and productivity prowess.

Priced starting at ₹2,59,000, the Strix G16 promises a powerhouse configuration, featuring AMD Ryzen 9955HX3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, all packed into a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display. We tested this machine to see how it performs in gaming, productivity, and daily usability, while also looking at design and value.

Design & Build

At first glance, the ROG Strix G16 looks a lot like its premium sibling, the Scar 16. The same angular, aggressive gamer aesthetic, but corners have been cut to meet the low cost point. The AniMe Vision LED system present on the Scar 16 lid is replaced by a simple aluminum lid with the iconic ROG logo and the tagline "For Those Who Dare" at the welcome screen. But there's no shortage of RGB as it surrounds the chassis, covering the front and partial sides of the lower half. The lack of a full circuit RGB strip along the chassis was not entirely missed.

The chassis mixes high-quality plastic for the keyboard deck with an aluminum lid. While it may not feel as premium as a full-metal build, the smooth satin finish on the deck and palm rest ensures a comfortable typing experience. The backlit chiclet keyboard features per-key RGB lighting with Aura Sync support, and the touchpad is large, smooth, and responsive, with the added virtual NumberPad feature for quick numeric input.

Ports are plenty, though out of symmetry: two USB 3.2 Type-A ports sit on the right, while the left hosts the proprietary power connector, HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 4 Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. At 13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches and 2.65kg, the Strix G16 is lighter than the Scar 16.

One notable design compromise is the bottom panel. Unlike the Scar 16's toolless design, the G16 uses a traditional 11-screw configuration for internal access, making upgrades slightly less convenient, but not quite impossible.

Display & Visuals

The 16-inch QHD+ (2560x1600) ROG Nebula IPS panel is one of the Strix G16's strongest USPs. With a 240Hz refresh rate, games are smooth even in fast-paced titles, while the 16:10 aspect ratio provides extra vertical space for productivity work. Color reproduction is vibrant, covering ~80% DCI-P3, and brightness peaks around 449 nits, which makes it usable even in brightly lit rooms.

Gaming tests revealed rich color output and strong HDR-like effects. The OLED or MiniLED display were missed in search of rich contrast and deep blacks, yet the Strix G16 delivers a satisfying visual experience for both gaming and content consumption.

Performance: Gaming

At the heart of the Strix G16 is the AMD Ryzen 9955HX3D processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (12GB GDDR6) and 32GB DDR5-5600 memory. While slightly below the Scar 16's RTX 5080 and Core Ultra 9 275HX, the G16 still offers capable performance, particularly for 1080p and 1600p gaming.

The laptop handles AAA games at high settings. Performance drops slightly when unplugged due to power limitations, but it's not a deal breaker considering the same happens with gaming laptops.

Where the Ryzen 9955HX3D truly shines is in productivity. Based on Zen 5 desktop-class architecture, the CPU handles multitasking, video editing, and storage-intensive tasks with aplomb.

Compared to its higher-priced peers, the Strix G16 clocks good CPU speeds, making it a strong choice for creators and professionals who also game.

The full-size keyboard features 1.9mm key travel and per-key RGB lighting. Typing tests came back 80 words per minute at 95% accuracy. Typing feels much better with smooth key travel and tactile response. The touchpad is smooth and precise, while the virtual NumberPad adds numeric functionality.

The laptop's stereo speakers are adequate. Volume is loud, but audio lacks depth. Gamers and audiophiles must go for a good headset for immersive sound, as they naturally would.

Battery

It's not the best battery in a laptop. The 90 Whr battery delivers roughly 5 hours of mixed-use battery life. Gaming significantly reduces runtime, as expected. But with gaming laptops, battery is never really a strong suit. However, thermals are well-managed via three internal fans and with function switches to swap between different modes comes in handy without having to dig deep into the settings menu.

Verdict

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is a versatile 16-inch gaming laptop that offers serious performance without breaking the bank. While it sacrifices some premium features and GPU power compared to higher-end siblings, it makes up for it with CPU performance, vibrant display, generous ports, and upgradeability. For gamers and power users seeking a high-performance laptop, the Strix G16 delivers one of the best value propositions of 2025.