In a bold shift, Asus has launched the ExpertBook P1 series — a budget-friendly commercial laptop line sold directly to businesses via Flipkart. Targeted at SMBs and enterprise users seeking value, the P1 walks a fine line between affordability and functionality. But does it serve the everyday user just as well? Here's our review of the Asus ExpertBook P1403CVA.

Design & Build: Practical and Purposeful

The ExpertBook P1 doesn't chase trends — it sets its own standard in business aesthetics. The Misty Grey matte finish resists fingerprints and exudes a no-nonsense vibe. It may be plastic on the outside, but Asus reinforces it with a metal internal chassis for added strength. And it's super handy and super light to carry around easily. Plus it's built to endure some tough handling, something that's new for a laptop. It's one laptop we can say "don't handle with care."

It is certified for MIL-STD-810H durability, which means the P1 can survive up to 50kg pressure, minor spills and rough commutes.

Only thing that stands out is that it's thicker than most consumer counterparts, but that thickness brings a surprising benefit — ports galore. You get: HDMI 1.4, RJ45 Ethernet, 2 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 2 x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort, PD charging).

This machine can power three external 4K displays — a rare feat in this price bracket.

I found myself thinking. Asus knows who this laptop is for, and they didn't stray from the brief.

Display & Audio: Functional, Not Flashy

The 14-inch Full HD IPS panel (16:9, 300 nits) feels a bit old-school with its thick chin, but gets the job done. Indoors, it's bright and anti-glare coated, perfect for spreadsheets and slides. Outdoors, it struggles — but it can still make basic tasks happen, just not suitable for movies and streaming.

With 45% NTSC color coverage, creators and designers should look elsewhere. Still, the panel holds up for video calls, light content editing, and long document reviews. In fact, we ran Adobe Premiere Pro to edit short Reels for IBT social media pages and it seemed to work just fine. There were no crashes or lags during processing.

The Dirac-tuned stereo speakers are surprisingly loud and clear — great for meetings and even watching YouTube videos.

Performance: Dependable and smart

While the review unit featured a 13th Gen Intel H-series processor with 32GB RAM, it didn't skip a beat during multitasking. Daily operations were snappy, silent, and stable. Had no major hiccups or issues with the performance, instead it worked efficiently as it was used as a primary machine for recent travels. But it's not just meant for basic tasks. The machine was used regularly for editing videos on Adobe Premiere Pro and it worked without any hiccups. Of course, the rendering speed would be low compared to PCs customised for editing, but it gets the job done with efficiency while on the go.

Typing on the P1 is a delight. The keyboard offers good travel and minimal noise. The large trackpad is smooth, responsive, and houses a fingerprint sensor with FIDO2 support for fast, secure logins.

The 720p webcam is serviceable and comes with a physical privacy shutter — a must for professionals today. But the real gem is the software suite Asus bundles. As for connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a Kensington lock slot.

There are interesting features, which I found extremely useful, including Asus AI Audio with de-noising and echo cancellation, multiple audio modes for group calls, AI Camera with lighting optimization, gaze correction and Microsoft Copilot key and ExpertMeet app for meeting transcription and watermarking.

Battery life

Battery life hovered around 5 hours, which is not groundbreaking, but acceptable given the higher-powered chip. However, in case of high powered tasks, like editing on Premiere Pro, the laptop ran out sooner and averaged at around 3.5 hours. Lower configs with U-series CPUs will likely offer better endurance.

Charging is fast via the 65W USB-C adapter, which also supports phones. It came in handy for those using flagship devices that ship without chargers. What's fascinating is that the laptop can even be charged with a power bank.

Verdict: A Reliable Work Companion That Stays in Its Lane

The Asus ExpertBook P1 doesn't try to be everything to everyone. Instead, it sticks to its mission — deliver business-class durability, security, and performance at an affordable price point. While not ideal for creators or gamers, it's an excellent option for professionals, students, or remote workers who need a dependable machine.

This isn't a laptop you show off — it's the one that gets the job done, every single day.

Price starts at Rs 39,990 | Available on Flipkart