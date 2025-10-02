Asus Expertbook B5 review

In a world where business laptops are either too bulky or too slim, Asus is trying to strike the perfect balance with its ExpertBook B5 (B5404). It promises enterprise-grade durability, AI-powered features, and pro-level configuration options, all packed inside a 1.29 kg ultralight body. On paper, it looks like the kind of laptop that could carry you from boardroom meetings to cross-country flights without breaking a sweat.

But does it really deliver on those promises? We spent time unboxing, testing, and putting the ExpertBook B5 through everyday workloads—writing articles, hopping between calls, streaming content, and even dabbling in light creative tasks. Here's how this business machine actually fares in the real world.

Unboxing

Removing the lid, you're greeted with a sleek, all-metal chassis in a dark "Star Black" finish. The packaging includes a compact 65 W USB-C charger, documentation, and, in touch-screen SKUs. The unit feels substantial yet light — at about 1.29 kg, it slips into briefcases without being a burden. The hinge lifts the base slightly when opened, offering a comfortable typing angle.

The 14″ 16:10 anti-glare display dominates the lid, surrounded by slim bezels and sporting a 500-nit peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color in touch-enabled variants. The lid appears rigid, and Asus advertises Full MIL-STD 810H durability tests (shock, vibration, temperature, etc.).

Ports line the sides: Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, microSD, smart-card reader, Kensington lock, and more. A dedicated Microsoft Copilot key sits near the keyboard.

Display and keyboard

The 14″ 16:10 panel is crisp, with excellent color reproduction—especially in models with 100% DCI-P3. In bright ambient settings, it stays usable, though some review units note the contrast dips in harsh sunlight.

The keyboard is shallow but well laid out, with a sturdy feel and good key travel for a thin machine. The trackpad is accurate, and palm rejection holds up even when typing fast.

For video calls, the IR + FHD camera supports Windows Hello for login, and the AI-powered camera features (auto framing, exposure adjustments) proved helpful in real-world meetings. Speaker quality is passable for calls and background audio—don't expect rich bass or concert-level output. The fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button allows quick access to the machine and it works great.

Performance & AI features

Asus Expertbook B5 is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 (155U) with Intel vPro support and a built-in NPU (AI Boost). For graphics, this model used integrated Intel/Arc options.

In day-to-day workflows—document editing, web browsing, virtual meetings—everything felt fluid. The AI NPU kicks in for tasks like background noise cancellation, dynamic camera framing, and Copilot workflows (summaries, prompt suggestions). In benchmarks, its sustained performance lags behind full-power H-series chips, but in its class of business ultralights, it is very competitive.

Thermals remain under control; under sustained loads, the chassis heats slightly toward the rear hinge, but fan noise is modest and never intrusive in typical use.

Battery & charging

With its 63 Wh battery (3-cell pack) and efficient internals, the ExpertBook B5 delivers solid battery life. In light-to-moderate use—documents, browsing, meetings—it lasts 8–10 hours easily.

Fast charging (65 W) replenishes a drained battery reasonably quickly. For full top-ups, plugging in overnight is suggested for convenience.

Verdict

The Asus ExpertBook B5 (B5405) is a compelling option for professionals who demand light carry, smart AI-assisted workflows, and a robust business feature set. It doesn't aim to be a gaming rig or ultra-fast workstation—its strength lies in blending portability, security, and AI-powered productivity.

If your workload centers on documents, meetings, remote work, light editing, and you value flexibility in configuration, the ExpertBook B5 is a strong pick. If you need heavier GPU or CPU performance for rendering, simulation, or hardcore content creation, consider stepping up to more powerful machines—but for a 14-inch ultralight business laptop, this hits many of the right notes.