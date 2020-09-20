Asus is all set to unveil its newest range of laptops under the Commercial lineup, ready to take on India's PC segment. Following much anticipation, the new Expert series will cater to the masses. The new devices will be launched in India through a virtual event on Monday and everyone can be a part of the livestream.

"India is the key focus country for Asus. In the consumer PC segment, we have already achieved top 3 positions in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish Asus as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers," Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India and South Asia said in a statement.

Where to watch?

Asus is hosting the virtual launch of its newest Expert series for business on Monday. Below are the live-streaming details for anyone to join in.

Where: YouTube/ other social media handles

When: 2 p.m. September 21, 2020

Asus Expert series

Asus has teased the upcoming Expert series and some of the features that come with the new devices. Things like a trackpad that doubles up as number pad, sleek design with sharp aesthetics, intel core 10-gen, and more. Stay tuned for more.