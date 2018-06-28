Tamil film Asuravadham's trailer was filled with violence and gore and it caught the audience's attention. Glimpses of Sasikumar's brutal way of fighting his rivals in the trailer promises a yet another movie high on action.

Sasikumar has teamed up with Maruthupandian of Chennai Ungalai Anbudan Varaverkirathu fame. Nandita Swetha plays the female lead in the film, which has famous writer Vasumithra playing the antagonist in the Tamil film.

Asuravadham has SR Kathir's cinematography, Govindraj's editing, Kumar Gangappan's art and Govind Vasantha's music.

Story:

The movie is majorly set in the rural backdrop. Sasikumar plays the role of a construction worker in the Middle East. The drama that unfolds when he lays his foot on his village forms the crux of the story. In short, it is a battle between good versus bad.

Hype:

Looking at the promos, one gets an impression that it is a movie filled with out-and-out violence. But the makers have stated that it has a socially-relevant theme and justified the blood and gore. At the heart of the story, there is a good tale with emotions.

The movie, which has its premiere on Thursday, June 28, has certainly caught the attention of the masses with its trailers. Will it live up to the expectations? Find it out in netizens' words here:

Rajasekar: #Asuravadham - Brilliant first half, a slow burn mystery thriller. A different make over for @SasikumarDir with minimal dialogues. Govind Vasanth 's pulsating BGM is a big plus, welcome addition to Tamil cinema

Loved #Asuravadham, a socially relevant mystery thriller. Good show @SasikumarDir #Marudhapandian @dhilipaction (superbly choreographed realistic action, one of the best in recent times ). Best of @srkathiir after #Subramaniapuram. Top class BGM by Govind Vasanth

Kaushik LM: #Asuravadham 1st half - A very non-verbal part for @SasikumarDir with just a few dialogs. His actions and body language do the talking instead. His screen presence is enhanced by the slick filmmaking..

#Asuravadham 1st half - Mean @SasikumarDir marks his man & goes about terrorizing him. It's all about hunting the prey and instilling fear. Waiting to see his back story and his motives!

Superb presentation by Dop @srkathiir for the night scenes and power packed BGM by Govind.

#Asuravadham 2nd half - Has a disturbing flashback in the protagonist's family, which is the basis of his revenge motive. The climax is of course the 'vadham' of the villain. Emotional closure!

For fans of raw action thrillers & a mature audience. @SasikumarDir @Nanditasweta