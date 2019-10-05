Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's Asuran has got a decent start at the box office. The movie has failed to set any fresh record and could not do a better collection than Suriya's recently-released film Kaappaan and Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai, which hit the screens last week.

On the opening day in Chennai, Asuran has grossed Rs 52 lakh. The movie is facing stiff competition from the films like Chiranjeevi's multilingual movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Hollywood flick Joker.

Asuran has failed to beat the opening-day records of Suriya's Kaappaan, which had grossed Rs 89 lakh at the Chennai box office on the first day, and Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai, which raked in Rs 58 lakh on the opening day.

In the recent years, Dhanush's Vada Chennai had made an impressive collection by raking in around Rs 88 lakh. His previous flick Maari 2 had earned Rs 40.3 lakh, while VIP 2 had made a business of Rs 50+ lakh on the opening day.

With Dhanush's Asuran getting fantastic reviews from the critics and audience, it collection of the movie is expected to witness an upward trend in the weekend. However, the movie may not attract the family audience due to extreme violence.

