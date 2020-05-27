Ever thought of something and it actually happened with you? Or did your thoughts ever match with someone else's at the same time? If you ever noticed this thing minutely, you must know that it is your sixth sense which you used without even knowing of it. But what actually is the sixth sense? In simple words, it is a psychic power, the cumulative power of all other senses - sight, hearing, touch, smell and taste. Today we tell you about a woman named Ameeta Lohia who has illuminated positivity and brought a significant change with her sixth sense.

According to her, a person's sixth sense can boost different aspects of life like career, family and relationships. Most importantly, people with sixth sense can gain a good quality of spiritual awareness. Ameeta Lohia says that every human is born with intuition power but are not aware of how to use it. She is a woman with diversified skills including spiritual healing, astrology, cosmic connection and soul connection. Her only motto is to spread happiness and heal the world without medicine.

The spiritual healer who has brought a lot of change with her works further revealed that she realized the power of her sixth sense 15 years ago. Speaking about how she awakened her sixth sense, she said, "I realized it late and there's no definite age to identify your sixth sense and intuition power. Just like me, even you can identify your sixth sense. Always listen to your gut. At times, you might feel things are not right. Pay attention to it to strengthen the power of your sixth sense."

Utilizing her intuition power effectively, Ameeta Lohia very well identifies the things obstructing in her surroundings. Using the intuition power, she very well knows how to transform the negativity into positive energy. It is rare to see people utilizing their intuition power to change things around and we must say that Ameeta is doing an incredible work of spreading smiles and happiness.