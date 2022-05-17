Luis Suarez bid teary-eyed goodbye to his club Atletic Madrid as his career came to an end on Sunday. His final appearance came in an Atleti draw against Sevilla in front of the home crowd, which thanked the former Barca striker for guiding the side to the La Liga title last season. The former Liverpool forward started the game and was brought off in the 64th minute, applauding the fans as he made his way off the pitch.

While sitting on the bench, Suarez was pictured with his training jersey over his face as he started to cry. Suarez paid tribute to the fans after saying his goodbyes. While his association with Atletic came to an end, the football fraternity has started speculating over his next association following his trade next season.

What next?

Reports have claimed that Barcelona and Ajax have both shown keen interest in securing the services of the star striker, but Aston Villa has expressed interest in Suarez and has already taken a few credible steps in the process.

Steven Gerrard's club is reportedly determined on the Uruguayan international as they look to add more goals and guile to their front line next season. Gerrard has already extended his reunion with one of his former teammates in the last week, with Philippe Coutinho making his loan spell at Villa Park permanent. The Brazilian spent the second half of the season on loan at Villa Park and has signed a four-year deal with Barcelona, agreeing to sell him for €20million (around £17m).

That signing has been reported as a major coup for the club. Aston Villa was reportedly linked with Gerrard's former Liverpool teammate in January, only for the club to rule out buying Suarez later. But, as the veteran striker is now available on a free transfer this summer, Villa is hoping to grab the services of the star striker. However, Sevilla too is reported to be monitoring the situation as they need a proven La Liga centre forward for next season.

While Inter Milan also want more firepower for boss Simone Inzaghi to rotate with Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martínez. Uruguay forward Suarez has scored 34 goals for Atletico in 82 games after joining in 2020 from Barca, where he netted 194 in 282. If he joins Villa, he will meet their top earners like Coutinho on £125,000-a-week.