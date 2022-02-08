Several top space experts strongly believe that devastating events like asteroid hits are not confined to the past. Even though space agencies like NASA has not discovered any space bodies that could hit the earth in the near future, there are possibilities of a future impact considering the vastness of the solar system, and the number of asteroids present in it. And now, a new study has put forward a novel idea to destroy incoming asteroids.

Influenced by Netflix film Don't Look Up

The study report, influenced by the Netflix film Don't Look Up suggests that the best way to protect the earth from a possible asteroid strike is by launching as many nuclear weapons as possible.

The study led by Philip Lubin, a professor of physics at the University of California stated that humans easily possess enough nuclear weapons to destroy giant space bodies that may approach the blue planet.

"This is a serious attempt to look at whether humanity has reached a point where we could prevent what happened to the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. What we point out is that we easily possess enough nuclear devices to take apart a large object like the one in 'Don't Look Up'. Our nuclear arsenals are designed to essentially threaten other nations – but those same devices could be used to protect us. In the case of a 10km asteroid, you're talking about an existential threat that's going to kill billions of people," Lubin told The Sun.

Lubin worried about radiation

Several scientists had previously called the idea of using nuclear weapons on asteroids a suicidal move. According to these scientists, the usage of nuclear weapons will result in radioactive rain which could harm lives on earth.

Lubin also shared his concern about possible nuclear radiation. However, he made it clear that nuclear weapons will be the only possibility to protect the planet.

"You can say 'but, I'm really worried about the radiation. It's the nature of our natural world that we get hit by comets and asteroids because there are many around. There are big things out there that, if they did hit us, it would be catastrophic," warned Lubin.