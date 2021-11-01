Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a chance meeting with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary at the VIP lounge of the Lucknow airport which has created a buzz.

Priyanka Gandhi was returning from Gorakhpur after addressing a rally and Chaudhary was on his way to Delhi after releasing his party's manifesto in Lucknow.

During the meeting for almost an hour on Sunday, they discussed the political situation and later Chaudhary left with Congress General Secretary in her aircraft to Delhi.

The meeting gains significance in view of reports that relations between the Samajwadi Party and RLD have lately been under strain over seat-sharing.

The RLD which is on the resurgence mode in western Uttar Pradesh following its support to the farmers' agitation, has been seeking a larger share of seats in the region while the SP is unwilling to give more than 15 seats.