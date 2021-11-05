Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that assembly elections in the Union Territory of J&K will be held soon after the completion of the delimitation process. President of the J&K unit of BJP, Ravinder Raina further claimed that first time in history there will be a chief minister of the party.

"BJP is going to form its own government in J&K in the coming assembly elections," Raina said while addressing media persons at Srinagar after attending a religious function at the famous Shankracharya Temple.

"Delimitation process will be completed very soon followed by assembly elections in J&K," Raina said, adding, "Let me tell you, the way people of J&K are accepting BJP, there will be BJP chief minister and BJP government in the UT."

BJP has already started preparations for assembly polls

Like other political parties, BJP has already started preparations for assembly elections in J&K. Earlier in September BJP hinted that assembly elections will be held by the beginning of 2022 to install a democratically elected government.

"We are confident that assembly elections will be held by the start of the next year because the Union Government has repeated assured to install a democratic government in J&K," Raina had stated.

The BJP has already directed its district units to prepare panels of three candidates for each assembly segment in their respective districts.

Amit Shah promised statehood after delimitation, polls

During his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has reiterated that the assembly elections will be held in the union territory after delimitation and restoration of statehood will follow.

Shah said he has made a promise in Parliament that the statehood of J&K would be restored and it would be done after the assembly elections.

"Elections will happen. Politicians from Kashmir want that the delimitation to be stopped. Why? Because it hurts their politics. Now, such things will not stop in Kashmir," he asserted.

"The youth of Kashmir will get opportunities, so a right delimitation will be done, which will be followed by-elections, and then the status of the statehood will be restored. I have said this in the country's Parliament and this is the roadmap," he said.

Pakistan's anti-Kashmiri agenda exposed: Raina

Raina said that denying air-space by Pakistan to direct flight from Srinagar to Sharjah reflects the 'anti-Kashmiri mindset of the neighbouring country. "Decision of Pakistan to deny air-space to flight in totally unfair," he said.

"Flights will still go from Srinagar to Sharjah and the only difference will be that there will be a longer route. Now flights will first take off from Srinagar and then fly from Delhi to Mumbai and then to Sharjah," he said, adding that by denying air-space, the neighboring country has proved that it doesn't want the development of J&K.