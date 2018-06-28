In yet another shocking and shameful incident, a female journalist in Guwahati, Assam, was groped by a man while she was travelling in a local train. The incident happened in broad daylight, and according to the victim, none of the co-passengers did anything to help her.

The young Guwahati-based journalist took to Facebook to narrate her ordeal. In her post, she said that four inebriated men were travelling in the ladies compartment of the train.

She said that she asked one of the men to leave the compartment as it is for just the ladies, but he replied that he would get down at the next stop. The man then suddenly groped her, according to the scribe.

She tried to free herself by punching and slapping the man. The four men fled when the train reached the next stop in a few minutes. The lady expressed annoyance and shock at the three other female co-passengers remaining indifferent to the incident, and just left the coach in search of a safer place.

The journo has filed a complaint with the Railway Protection Force demanding action against the culprits and increasing the security for women in trains. Talking to International Business Times India, the journalist said the IC from GRPF Nalbari told her that investigation is on but due to lack of CCTV cameras in most of the small stations, such culprits are hard to nab.

Below is the Facebook post the journalist made: