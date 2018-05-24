Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the result date of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examination 2018. The results will be out on May 25, Friday.

While the hard copy of mark sheets and pass certificates will be available at the respective exam centres from 11 am on Friday, candidates can check HSLC and AHM result online as well at 9 am.

One can check result and download copies of mark sheets by logging in to the official website of SEBA. Apart from SEBA official website, there are a number of websites where candidates can check their scorecard. Below are the links where one can check and download the result:

results.sebaonline.org

school.gradeup.co

www.assam.shiksha

www.jagaranjosh.com

resultsassam.nic.in

www.exametc.com

www.results.shiksha

assamjobalerts.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.assamonline.in

www.examresults.net

assamresult.in

How to check HSLC, AHM 2018 result online

Log in to any of the above-mentioned websites

Click on the respective exam result link

Fill in the required details like roll number, registration number, etc.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Click on the download option.

One can also get access to the result through SMS and mobile app. Click here to know the process.

Over 3 lakh candidates reportedly appeared for the Assam class 10 examination that was held from February 16 to March 8. The pass percentage of HSLC students last year was reportedly 47.94 percent, which reportedly was the lowest in 15 years.