The flood situation in Assam worsened further on Monday with as many as 50 people dead, nearly of them which were dead by landslides. The situation deteriorated across 24 of the 33 districts, and affected over 21 lakh people, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said.

The floodwaters have submerged 2,015 villages and 82,546 hectares of crop area across the state. The areas affected by the floods include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong districts.

Of these districts, Barpeta is the worst hit with nearly 5.5 lakh people suffering. Other districts such as South Salmara and Dhemaji has reported close to 2 lakh and 1.30 lakh people affected by the floods.