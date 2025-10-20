On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, when the streets were lit up with lights, diyas, and lanterns, sad and shocking news left the film industry stunned. Veteran actor-director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday evening, around 4 p.m. in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. On Monday morning, the actor had wished his fans a Happy Diwali and sadly, just hours later, he passed away.

His last rites were held at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai, with family members in attendance. News agency ANI shared images from the ceremony on social media.

According to India TV, Asrani's manager Babubhai Thiba shared that the actor had been unwell for some time.

Asrani's PA, Babubhai, told India Today, "Asrani sahab was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago. From what the doctors told us, there was fluid accumulation in his lungs. He passed away today, October 20, around 3:30 p.m. The last rites have already been completed."

Several reports suggested that the veteran actor did not want any commotion following his demise and had instructed his wife, Manju Asrani, not to announce the news publicly. As a result, the family performed his last rites quietly, without any formal announcement.

Who was Asrani?

Asrani, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, appeared in over 350 Hindi films and was one of the most loved character actors in Indian cinema. He is best remembered for his iconic role as the jailer in Sholay, a performance that continues to be celebrated even now.

Born on January 1, 1941, into a Sindhi Hindu family in Jaipur, Asrani's passion for acting began early. From 1960 to 1962, he learned acting under Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream. Asrani joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he honed his craft before stepping into Hindi cinema in the mid-1960s.

Apart from Hindi films, Asrani also made his mark in Gujarati cinema, playing lead roles from 1972 to 1984 and later transitioning to character roles between 1985 and 2012.

Over the years, he went on to feature in several hit films, including: Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli 2, R... Rajkumar, All The Best, Welcome, Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Bhagam Bhag, Bol Bachchan, Kyun Ki, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and many more.