Agree or not, music has the power of conveying intentions and emotions effortlessly. Understanding the reach and popularity of music, many artists have lately come to the limelight. Jaisurya is one of the singers in the Indian music scene. The music artist is touted to be the next big thing in the Punjabi music industry.

After the extraordinary response to his debut single 'Phone Call', he has impressed with his second song 'Shining Star'. The 19-year-old has grown up listening to Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh's songs. After learning the art and craft of music, he is now making a loud noise in the industry.

Leaving everyone stunned, 'Shining Star' has already surpassed more than 2 million views on YouTube in less than 2 weeks. More so, the song was released on his official YouTube channel. Shot in Dubai, the song is a romantic number with the singer making everyone feel mesmerized with his voice. Besides crooning the song, he has featured in the music video along with Malvi Malhotra.

While the song hits the right chord with its melodious tunes, we could not get over the crackling chemistry in the music video. Directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, the casting for the single is done by Soi's Team DS Creations™️. Looking at the response to both songs, he is on cloud nine. More so, 'Phone Call' is also inching towards 3 million views on YouTube.

In the coming months, the singer has multiple projects lined up, and many tracks from him. Thanking his family and friends for being constant support, he said, "I want to make my parents proud. This is just the start, and I still have a lot of time to improve my skills and serve the audience with original music."

Calling music an escape from the chaos, he is looking forward to bringing songs of different genres this year. "Every song has a different vibe. Now that my two songs have become chartbusters, I am confident to try my hand at different music genres. Music has always been there for me, and I hope to spread happiness with musical projects lined up this year", he concluded.