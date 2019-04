Singer Asmita Garg is gearing up for the release of her song "Nishaniyan", and is excited about the release of her single.

"I'm very much excited and blessed with my upcoming song "Nishaniyan", The song is very much close to my heart and singing such a song is just like a big opportunity for me. I just want support from my fans so that even in future I can come with my songs."

Popular by her screen name Akiraa, Asmita's latest song has been produced by TRIII Color.