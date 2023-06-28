There are rumours of trouble in Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma's marital paradise. Asin, who left the industry after getting married to the Micromax founder, has apparently deleted all her pictures with husband from Instagram. This includes their wedding pictures too. She has reportedly left just one picture with husband, where she is seen with late Rishi Kapoor.

Social media worried

Asin's social media activity became a topic of discussion on social media when netizens spotted her having deleted all the pictures with her husband. Many wondered and asked the actress if there is some trouble brewing between the two.

The Ghajini actress now only has pictures and videos of her five-year old daughter on Instagram.

What the fan page says

A fan page of the couple addressed the growing rumours and said that the pictures were deleted in February itself. But, went on to add that her social media activity doesn't follow a pattern. The fan page further said that Asin keeps uploading and then deleting pictures on Instagram. The fan page concluded that all seems to be well between the couple. However, social media is not convinced.

Asin and Rahul got married in a Hindi and Christian ceremony on January 19, 2016. The couple soon welcomed their baby girl and named her Arin. Their daughter is now 4 years old. Asin's social media posts are filled with her daughter and their quality moments together. Now, whether Asin or Rahul release a statement on the noise around their divorce rumours or let it pass with time, remains to be seen.