Bigg Boss 13 fame and power couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have called it quits after four years of their relationship. Punjab's famous star who was head over heels in love with Asim Riaz professed each other their feelings in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

When she entered Bigg Boss 13 she was engaged to a guy and later broke up and found love in the arms of Asim. But as fate had it. Himanshi on Wednesday took to social media and announced that she had broken up with Asim and cited different religious beliefs as the core reason for breaking up.

Himanshi cites religious beliefs as the reason for the separation

The Punjabi singer announced her breakup on December 6 by posting a statement on her X handle.

She wrote, "YES, we are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs," the note read. She also asked everyone to respect their privacy. "We request you to respect our privacy," she added.

In another social media post, Himanshi wrote, "When we tried...But we could not find a solution for our life...You still love each other but luck is not supporting happily ever after...No hate only love...That's called mature decision."

Himanshi trolled for ending four years of her relationship

After which Himanshi was brutally trolled for citing religious beliefs as cause of her separation.

Punjab's star shared chats of her with Asim

On December 7, Himanshi clarified that she is secular and it's a mutual decision and it was Asim who had told her to mention 'religious beliefs.'

Himanshi Khurana also shared the screenshot of the chat with Asim who mentioned it was Riaz who told her to mention religious beliefs.

After posting her final statement she deactivated her social media accounts.

She wrote, "This is my last and final statement to clarify that I am a secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion...I just chose mine. If I don't wanna anyone of you to blame him (Asim) for the breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me...From my past relationship, I was quiet for reason I took whole blame here I tried the same but I am sorry people took it other way."

Screenshot of Asim's chat

She also posted a screenshot of their chat. She wrote, "You said I did" and Asim replied, "Sahi hai (That's right). You should actually write the real reason about that we come from a different religion. We both have different beliefs. With all due respect to his and mine religion and not seeing any further together. We have parted ways."

Himanshi responded, "Likha tha but remove kia. Because woh tumhe target karta (I wrote but then deleted. You would have been targeted)."

He wrote, "Bilkul nahi. 1% bhi nahi (Not at all. Not even 1%)."

Asim clarified they mutually ended their relationship and requested their fans to respect thier privacy

After Himanshi deactivated all her social media platforms. Asim tweeted, "Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We've decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed I told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy."