Ashwitha, a 22-year-old influencer from Mumbai talks about having a great following and social media content

Ashwitha has become highly loved and followed influencers on Instagram. Her Instagram account "ashwitha4real" has more than 5.5 lakh followers. She did her first ever shoot in June 2018 and within a year, her followers have gone up rapidly.

On her Instagram account, Ashwitha shares photos and videos of herself and also posts about her collaboration with various brands. Her followers are called as "ashsquadd". She even conducts an interaction session with her fans which is called - Ashasks. During this session, she asks her followers questions about current issues and trends and what her followers would love to see on her page.

So how does she feel having such a large number of people following her? Ashwitha said in a statement, "I don't really pay attention to the number of followers to be totally honest with you. Technically I grow at 75,000 followers per month but if I kept thinking about it I'd go crazy."

So does she feel any pressure of sharing different content on her Instagram page? Ashwitha said, "Absolutely not. I share what I love and it shows, people enjoy genuine content and not something artificially created."