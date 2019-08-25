Contestants of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu have completed five successful weeks in the house and yet, once again, the housemates are ready for another round of eviction. Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Siva Jyothi, Mahesh Vitta and Punarnavi Bhupalam have been nominated for eliminations. Finally, Ashu Reddy and Himaja were left for elimination and Ashu is evicted from the show, i.e. on the episode that happened on August 25.

Ashu Reddy is someone who has been playing the game not so well since the beginning of the show, and is often criticised for not making her fellow housemates feel her presence in the house. There has always been a complaint that she doesn't take part in the tasks properly. She has made really good friends like Shiva Jyothi, Rohini, Sreemukhi and Himaja in the house.

In the recent task, she has performed really well and has impressed her opponents and her fans as well. Her talent has been showcased well in the show and she hopes her parents will support her passion for dance.

Ashu has had very less number of personal issues with her co-contestants, but has bad a couple of arguments and disagreements with Himaja and Rahul Sipligunj while performing the tasks.

Her best friend Shiva Jyothi broke into tears the minute it was announced that Ashu has to leave the house. She looked pretty strong while leaving the house and that too without teary eyed. Nagarjuna also appreciated her for being strong throughout her entire journey in the show.

After walking out of the house, Nagarjuna asked her pick the names of those contestants whom she feels don't deserve to be in the house. She picked the names of Mahesh Vitta, Rahul Sipligunj, Vithika Sheru and Himaja. Finally, Ashu left the house with a smile on her and without hurting anyone.