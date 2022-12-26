We all look up to someone! Whether it's a family member or a famous personality, we all have a source of inspiration. While a lot of people consider Ashok Singh Jaunapuria their motivation, we really were keen to know who inspires him.

He has had a unique journey, and even now, at the age of 40, this man is working with determination. He is the son of Mr. Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria and has always walked in the footsteps of his father. He says, "My father is my biggest motivation. His commitment to work and his perseverance have always inspired me during my stint. Be it personal life or professional situations, the composure, and flawlessness with which he handles everything is truly impressive."

Besides this, he believes that a person learns a lot from himself. He says, "I consider my journey to have not only taught me but also motivated me on multiple levels. I always had an immense passion for work and was always on my toes to learn new things, which I am even today. This habit has helped me come a long way." Today, he has been leading the group for over 15 - 20 years and is a successful real estate developer.

"No matter how strongly someone inspires you, it's up to you and your willpower to be influenced and create a successful life, a beautiful journey of your own," he concluded.

He is the Managing Director and CEO of SS Group. He has worked on projects like The Hibiscus, SS Plaza, Southend, Aaron Ville, The Lilac, etc. Moreover, he was awarded by CNBC for the Hibiscus project against DLF Magnolias.