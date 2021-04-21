Ashnoor Kaur is inarguably one of the most talented starlet ever. From acing her academics, ruling the small screen to making an impact on the big screen; Ashnoor is unstoppable. Her journey from Jhansi Ki Rani to Patiala Babes, has always been in an inspiring territory. Now back with Pari Hoon Main on WoW, Kaur is ready to take on a new role, a new challenge.

International Business Times got in touch with the actress to talk about her role in the show, her journey, working with Delnaaz Irani and more.

You have been a part of some of the most popular television shows of all times. What does it do to one's mental state seeing such stardom, fanbase at such a young age?

I feel these things do to you what you allow them to do to you. There are some people who might take their stardom on their head, but, I feel one should always be grounded. That's what my parents have always taught me. Being grounded, humble and close to your roots is the secret behind keeping one's career going.

How much of yourself did you bring to the character you are playing in Pari Hoon Main?

I relate a lot to Pari and that was one of the reasons for me taking up the part. We have a lot of similarities. First, always doing things on our own terms and never taking the wrong path to fulfil dreams and desires. Second, my character and I are both equally passionate about acting. Pari is someone who would never put other people's feelings at stake and achieve her goals and it's the same with me. And that's why I thought of taking up this character as it is quite inspiring and motivating. It shows people how you can stay true to your values and ethics and still achieve your goals. It was almost like playing my own self, being Ashnoor. Except for the initial part where Pari is shown to be a bit shy and conservative. Ashnoor is an extrovert. I would say, I brought Ashnoor into Pari.

Tell us something about your role in Pari Hoon Main. How different is it from what you have played earlier?

Pari is a small-town girl from Varanasi. There's this strong fire inside her to go to Mumbai and become an actress. The story revolves around how she confides in her parents about her desire to be an actress, how it is considered a taboo, how she convinces them. It further delves into her journey of struggles and heartbreaks in Mumbai. But, eventually how she transforms herself and reaches where she wants to be. Pari is shown to be someone very strong headed, caring and never crosses her boundaries. This role is quite different from what I have played earlier as in no other show of mine have I desired to be an actress. Though people who loved 'Mini' in 'Patiala Babes' might find this character equally loving as there are a few similarities between the two in the second half once she transforms.

How was the equation on the sets with Delnaaz Irani? Were you scared of shooting during the pandemic?

Oh Delnaaz di is a sweetheart and it was an amazing experience working with her. I remember I was a bit apprehensive working with her. The ice was broken when Delnaaz di came into my vanity and we met. I stood up out of respect. And I called her 'ma'am'. She lovingly told me 'Beta, don't call me ma'am, call me didi'. So that was a very sweet gesture. We talked for long and I told her I love chicken. And the very next day she brought chicken cooked by her for me. I learnt a lot from her and also observed how humble she is despite all the great work that she has done.

What's your take on the recent decision to postpone 12th board exams?