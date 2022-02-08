Certified lifestyle coach Ashna Dhanuka is not a new name in her respective field of work, and now she has gone past the ten-year mark in her marriage while simultaneously handling a flourishing career with much ease. According to her, keeping our mental health at optimum levels is extremely important as that goes a long way in how we connect with others and take our close relationships to the next level. Here she opens up about her relationship and her secret mantra to a healthy mind. She informs that getting married at an early age has its own disadvantages which one must face tactfully like she did in her own case. She says, "our relationship blossomed while we were still in school and the time dates back to the year 2006, when we met at a school debate competition, and instantly liked each other's company. Though we were in different educational institutions we managed to keep in touch, and before we knew the friendship grew into a relationship which culminated into marriage."

There were many ups and downs, as early marriage has its own shortcomings owing to the maturity levels of those involved. She too has to face tough times, but the foundation of their relationship was too sturdy to get dismantled and the faith that they had in each other kept them going. She informs that there were times when her professional commitments kept her on her toes and she found it tough to balance her work and personal life, but fortunately she had an understanding spouse who supported her endeavors in every possible manner, which helped her tide through the challenges that came across her journey.

The profession she was in demanded her to be under a constant spotlight, being involved in it for most part of her time, yet she balanced her life beautifully to make sure none were affected, be it home or work. "There's a secret mantra which goes into the making of an everlasting relationship and that is being the best of friends before getting it further, which makes people cling to each other for a lifetime, '' says Ashna. When asked about what is the most precious gift life has given her, she says, "most definitely my daughter Divyanka as our entire world revolves around her and whatever we do is just for her, and my work too which has given me the identity I have always seeked in life."