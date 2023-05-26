We live in the era of speed dating, and dating apps, with love supposed to be just a tap away. Old-school love seems to have faded. While there is no age for love, Indian Society has set an age bar to marrying and having children.

For some people this is possible but for some, priorities are different. However, come what may, people find their loved ones and soulmates at any age. Love and marriage have no age bar as far as you are legally eligible to take the plunge. Marriages are made in heaven and you can find your soulmate at 25, 35, 55 or even 60.

Let's take a look at Bollywood celebs who broke societal norms and tied the knot after 35 & 40.

Congratulations are in actor order for Ashish Vidyarthi, the maverick actor who has tied the knot the court marriage, with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. The first pictures from their intimate reception as husband and wife have surfaced online.

In the picture, the bride and groom are seen dressed traditionally. While Vidyarthi wore white and gold mundu for the wedding, Rupali was seen in a traditional Assamese white saree with a golden border.

This is the actor's second marriage, Ashish was earlier married to actor Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua. Together, they have a son.

Ashish Vidyarthi, who has also been a part of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, shared with Times of India how it feels to find love again in life. He said, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening."

When the media quizzed him about how their love story started and blossomed into marriage, Ashish Vidyarthi refused to divulge details. However, as per reports, Barua said, "He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with."

Ace actor Ashish Vidyarthi, has carved a niche for himself in the industry, from playing an antagonist to playing a meaty role in pouplar films like Soldier, Ziddi, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, the actor has time and again proved his acting mettle, apart from showcasing his acting prowess.

In the film, he has been part of several web series such as Pitchers S2, Rana Naidu and Trial by Fire.

Kabir Bedi and Parveen Dusanj

Pooja Bedi's father and veteran actor Kabir Bedi tied the knot to Parveen Dusanj in a private ceremony in Alibaug in 2016. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi celebrated his 70th birthday that year. Although it's Kabir's fourth marriage, he believes in love and found his soulmate at the70 years and tied the knot with Parveen Dusanj, 42. The ceremony was intimate with only close family and friends in attendance.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover married on 30th April 2016

The Bong beauty, who had been in a relationship with the handsome-hunk Bollywood actor John Abraham for 9 long years, ended their relationship in 2009.

She finally found the man of her dreams, actor Karan Singh Grover who was her co-star in the Bollywood film 'Alone'. She got married to the actor on April 30, 2016, at the age of 37.

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin

On 3 March 2016, Urmila Matondkar got married to her Kashmiri boyfriend, businessman, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, in a secret ceremony.

Life is a Joy Ride with you, Mohsin by my side. Moment caught yesterday while visiting one of the booths. pic.twitter.com/FOiofsQEgu — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 30, 2019

She is the face behind many successful Bollywood films of the 90's such as Rangeela, Bhoot, Masoom, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, and many more. She performed in many dance numbers. Her most famous item number is Chhama Chhama from the 1998 Bollywood movie China Gate. And now the actress is enjoying her married life happily.

Eid Mubarak ?

Chaand Mubarak ?

Wishing prosperity n happiness to all ???#EidAlFitr #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/LHeF39gxkg — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 21, 2023

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukherji got married to Indian filmmaker and son of the legendary Bollywood director Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, in Italy on 21 April 2014 in a secret wedding ceremony in the presence of their close ones. She was 36 when she tied the knot.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra were blessed with their first child, daughter Adira, on December 9, 2015. After the little one's birth, the actress took some time off her acting career to raise her daughter. The actress stunned everyone with her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra

Neena Gupta got married to Vivek Mehra got married in 2008. Neena and Masaba appeared together in both seasons.

Neena Gupta's relationship with legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richard grabbed headlines. It was reported that her marriage with Viv was not possible as he was already married at any time and was the father of two children.

Neena Gupta welcomed her daughter Masaba Gupta in 1989 with her then-boyfriend, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Since Vivian was already married, she raised Masaba alone. However at Masaba's wedding her biological father Viv Richards as well as her now father Vivek blessed her.

She welcomed her daughter Masaba, out of wedlock and raised her to be a proud woman. Finally, she got married to Vivek Mehra, a Delhi-based chartered accountant at the age of 49, on 15 July 2008

Suhasini Muley – Atul Gurtu:

Suhasini Muley got married to Professor Atul Gurtu in 2011, at the age of 59.

Speaking to HT she recalled, that she met her husband through Facebook. "I met my husband on Facebook! I didn't have an account until then, as I didn't find social media to be my cup of tea. I have work and no time to answer emails either. A colleague said I should open one, usse kaam milta hai. She did it for me, and unfortunately, put my photo on it. I happen to be a known face, so I started getting all kinds of weird emails and responses, which I had not anticipated. It made me cautious of it," she recalls.

She added, "One day, she found a suggestion on her feed, which made her curious. It belonged to a particle physicist, Atul Gurtu. "I had some interest in science, so I got inclined. He was working on an experiment; there was then this whole business about the God particle. I wrote to him, asking if he was working on that; he said yes. I sent a question and we got talking. I was busy shooting, and very jarry of going any further with this. He was actually looking for a change in his life; he was a widower. He wrote once saying if he can have my mobile number, I wrote back 'Good girls don't give mobile numbers to strangers'! I checked out his photo, and then the website of his institute, the name and face matched, so he was not bullshi**ing about that!"

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan got married to Indian film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur on December 11, 2012. She was 36 when she got married. Their wedding was a low-key affair and it was only attended by her friends and family.