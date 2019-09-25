While it is easy to take a cue from the celebs and copy the style, it takes real talent to curate your own. There are hordes of influencers and stylists present all over the social media handles; the chances of standing out are bleak. It takes someone with the ability to think out of the ordinary and leave their mark.

Among the next generation of fashion influencers, the name Ashish Singh shines bright. Coming from a humble background, being a regular college student of Chandigarh, he has become a top name in the arena of blogging. He has reached heights of style and fame, as 'thevanquishment' solely because of his immense love for this profession. What makes him different from his contemporaries is his unique sense of style.

Since his college days, he was admired by his friends for his impeccable fashion sense. Ashish has always had an air of uniqueness in his dressing that garnered him attention all over. He treated on the path of styling when his friends started coming to him for help. Being a person that follows the philosophy of simple living, his clothes excluded a similar aura. He could easily take inspiration from trends of the fashion industry, add his own touch to it, and create exemplary outfits.

It was this ability to create his own style, that motivated him to create his own identity as a blogger. He made the most of this platform to showcase his style that resonated with his followers. Ashish used his knowledge of fabrics, trends, and his inherent love for clothing and seamlessly streamlined it into a successful career as an influencer. His effortless style, that touched a chord with the youth, made him a popular face among the big brands. With the right collaborations and his quirky ideas, he was able to get limelight to the brands.

To all those who believe that less is more, find Ashish's work to be a true inspiration. If you run into him somewhere, while his style will leave your baffles, his persona will make you an immediate fan.

