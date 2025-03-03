Ashish Chanchlani was always known to have a clean slate; he never gotten into any kind of controversy for any of his videos or interviews. Everything changed for him when he appeared on Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent.' Even though Chanclani was the least criticised of all those who appeared, including Samay Raina himself, Ranveer Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps, and Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, a lot of his fans and followers called him out for choosing to be a part of the show. After quite some time, Chanchlani has spoken about the controversy.

Recently, the Supreme Court granted Ranveer Allahabadia permission to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show. After this, Ashish took to social media for the first time to share his thoughts on India's Got Latent row. In the video, the creator urged his fans to support him and his family and keep them in their prayers in these trying times.

He said, "Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge (Hello friends, I know, I have read your messages, its going on, I thought of talking to you through a story but now I don't know what to say. We will fight through this situation; we have seen tough times like this before, and we will learn something new from this as well).

The creator shared with his fans that whenever he decides to come back to work, he would really want them to support him. Ashish mentioned that after the comeback, his work might not be perfect, but even then he promised to keep working hard.

Ashish said, "Main aap sabse bas yahi request karta hoon ki meri family aur mujhe apni prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karna. I will work hard, as I have always worked hard. Bus dhyan rakhiye sab log apna (I just request all of you to keep my family and me in your prayers. Whenever I return, my work might not be perfect and will be a little all over the place, but please support me even then. I will work hard, as I have always worked hard. Just take care, everyone.)

For those unaware, the panelists on India's Got Latent got into serious trouble for a remark Ranveer made on the YouTube show conceptualized by comedian Samay Raina. Allahbadia on the show ended up asking one of the participants a very controversial question, which led to people questioning his integrity and judging his character. He had asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Several notable personalities came forward to call out the show and the panellists who appeared on it.