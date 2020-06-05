After few years of courtship, Arya and Sayyeshaa took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in 2019. 15 months after their wedding, the couple seems to be now preparing to welcome a new member to their family.

You have read it right, the couple is expecting their first baby, as per the rumour mills. It is said that the hints over Sayyeshaa's pregnancy surfaced through her recent videos. In the first video, it looked like she had put on weight.

The other video gave an impression of the actress hiding her baby bump. However, the couple has not opened up on it, yet.

Sayyeshaa's Upcoming Projects

The actress has been working on Tamil movie Teddy in which she has paired up with hubby Arya and Kannada film Yuvarathna, which has Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead. Apart from these movies, she has not signed any film. This could be the reason why the rumour mills felt that she could be pregnant.

Whereas Arya is ready to make his Bollywood debut with Ankosh Bhatt's 3 Dev.

Arya started his career with Arinthum Ariyamalum. However, Bala's National Award winning movie Naan Kadavul gave him an identity in film industry. Siva Manasula Shakthi, Madrasapattinam, Avan Ivan and Raja Rani are some of his successful movies.

Arya-Sayyeshaa's Wedding

The celebrity couple tied the knot as per the Islam customs at Falak Numa Palace, on 10 March, in Hyderabad in the presence of their family, friends and relatives, last year.