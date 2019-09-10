Arya's latest movie Magamuni has got a good start at the Chennai box office after getting highly positive reviews from the critics and the audience. Whereas Prabhas' ambitious movie Saaho has failed to strike gold in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the opening weekend, Magamuni has raked in Rs 93.98 lakh from 240 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. It is considered as a good start for a movie, which had not created a buzz before the release.

GV Prakash and Siddharth's Sivappu Manjal Pachai has got an above-average opening by raking in Rs 77.69 lakh from 174 shows. The movie was released without much promotion after the release of Gautham Menon's Enai Noki Paayum Thota was cancelled at the last minute owing to financial issues.

American supernatural thriller IT Chapter Two is in the third position at the Chennai box office by earning Rs 28.29 lakh from 93 shows.

Hindi film Chhichhore has got a decent start by collecting Rs 26.56 lakh from 87 shows. Yogi Babu's latest movie Zombie has earned 20.09 lakh from 141 shows.

The collection of Jayam Ravi's Combali has slowed down in its fourth week. It has made a collection of Rs 10.77 lakh from 72 shows. The total business of the flick in the capital city of Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 5.07 crore.

To the shock of the trade trackers, the business of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has witnessed a massive drop in its second weekend. It has raked in Rs 3.81 lakh to take its 10-day total collection to Rs 2.07 crore.