Shah Rukh Khan's children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan made quite the impression at a party in Mumbai on Sunday. The star siblings were spotted at an upscale restaurant, attending a lively gathering with their friends. Adding to the excitement, Aryan's rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, and Suhana's boyfriend and Archies co-star, Agastya Nanda, were also seen at the event, arriving later and sparking further speculation about their relationships.

As Aryan and Suhana arrived at the venue, they paused to pose for the paparazzi, drawing attention with their fashionable appearances. Aryan opted for a laid-back look, wearing faded jeans and a black t-shirt that showcased his effortless style. Suhana, on the other hand, turned heads with her chic ensemble—a figure-hugging brown dress adorned with flower motifs, highlighting her impeccable fashion sense.

Despite heavy security, Aryaan is always there behind her back ?✅❤️ #aryankhan #suhanakhan pic.twitter.com/LMDiwNp4hE — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 4, 2024

Larissa Bonesi, who arrived at the party later, donned a stunning black dress. Her entrance was swift as she hurried into the venue, surrounded by photographers eager to capture more pictures. Agastya Nanda, also arriving later, kept a low profile but his presence did not go unnoticed. The attendance of Larissa and Agastya at the party has fueled ongoing rumours about their relationships with Aryan and Suhana, especially after Aryan and Larissa were recently seen together at a concert. However, neither Aryan nor Larissa has officially confirmed their relationship status.

#AlannaPanday Aryan Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi at a party (Aryan was also inside, just FYI ?‍♀️). Scenes in Bandra as she rolls into the joint.#LarissaBonesi #AryanKhan #BandraParty #CelebritySpotting pic.twitter.com/6AJFfEX6D8 — Filmyape (@Filmyape) July 8, 2024

In addition to his social outings, Aryan Khan has been busy with his professional endeavours. He recently wrapped up shooting for his directorial debut series titled Stardom. The series features prominent actors Bobby Deol and Mona Singh. A celebratory video, shared by Shah Rukh Khan's fan pages, showed Aryan cutting a huge white cake and celebrating with the cast and crew, marking a significant milestone in his budding career as a director.

Agastya stopped by to say Hii to a Pap Guy >>>>?❤️ #agastya pic.twitter.com/Bp75mZEdvs — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 4, 2024

Suhana Khan, meanwhile, is carving her path in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on Netflix. Suhana's performance garnered attention and set the stage for her future projects. She is now gearing up for her next venture, a film titled King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This project is extraordinary as it will see Suhana sharing the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time. In King, Shah Rukh's character will take Suhana under his wing, promising a compelling narrative.

King is set to be co-produced by Shah Rukh's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. Siddharth Anand previously directed Shah Rukh in the blockbuster hit Pathaan, adding to this new project's anticipation.