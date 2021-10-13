The bail hearing for Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is progressing steadily. During the hearing, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed that Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant are directly involved in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.

03.30 PM: "Drugs were not seized from the possession of Aryan Khan, and he has neither used it or sold it," said Amit Desai.

03.28 PM: Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai claimed that nothing was found in the possession of Shah Rukh Khan's son. He also made it clear that Aryan Khan did not have cash with him, which means he did not pay anything to consume drugs.

03.09 PM: Salman Khan's lawyer Amit Desai argues for Aryan Khan.

02.50 PM: Lawyer for accused No.04 (Mohak) argues that the NCB is doing this intentionally and pure injustice is being served.

02.45 PM: "The court asked us to file a reply for the first three accused and based on that, we are filing," said Adv. Advait Sethna, who is appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau.

"The ingredients of conspiracy are clear and evident. One of the applicants cannot be considered in isolation," NCB told the court during the bail hearing.

It was on October 02, 2021, that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Munmun Dhamecha, along with several others were arrested from a cruise ship that was en route to Goa. Investigation officers seized cocaine and hashish from the accused, and upon questioning arrests were made.

The arrest of Aryan Khan literally shocked the entire Indian film fraternity, and several Bollywood superstars extended their helping hand to Shah Rukh Khan. On October 04 and 07, bail applications were moved for Aryan Khan, but both of them were rejected by the court. Shah Rukh Khan, until now, has not reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest and legal proceedings in connection with the drug case.