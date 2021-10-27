Aryan Khan's arrest in the alleged drugs bust case has shocked the entire nation. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are probably going through the worst phase of their life. Amid all this, while many are coming out in support of the Khan family; there are many close friends of SRK who are quiet. Let's take a look at the celebs we thought would come out to support SRK but they didn't.

Kajol: While we saw Salman Khan and Karan Johar visiting Shah Rukh Khan's home soon after Aryan Khan's arrest, Kajol has not visited Mannat yet. Kajol was even slammed by netizens recently for celebrating 26 years of DDLJ on social media but refraining from bringing or mentioning Shah Rukh into it. Though there were reports that Kajol has been in touch with Shah Rukh Khan, netizens are waiting to see the actress come out in support or take a stand on social media too.

Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan has always wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday and anniversaries. So when he skipped it this time, many eyebrows were raised.

Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor has always revealed that she is quite fond of Shah Rukh. The two have worked in Asoka and Ra One. So netizens were upset when Kareena, who indirectly had come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty too, didn't say anything on Aryan Khan's arrest.

Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji: Now, Deepika is another actress who shares a warm, family vibe with Shah Rukh Khan and family. Since Deepika has herself been through a lot during the shoot of Padmaavat, one was expecting her to take a stand this time too. There are reports that Rani Mukerji has been in touch with Shah Rukh. But, netizens wanted Rani to stand by her friend publically this time.