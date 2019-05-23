After the end of Game of Thrones, fans were desperately pleading to get Arya Stark spin-off but HBO has finally decided to go against the fans' wishes.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne" featured a happy ending for all the Stark kids — except Jon Snow, who had to spend rest of his life with the Wildings in the North. In the last scenes, we saw Arya Stark heading to the West of Westeros to explore new cultures or civilizations.

Following which, fans were hoping to see a spin-off featuring the adventures of Arya Stark in the West. But HBO's programming president Casey Bloys has recently shut down all the talks about ever getting an Arya Stark spin-off.

When it was asked by The Hollywood Reporter to talk about Arya Stark spin-off, Casey Bloys stated that they want Game of Thrones to stay what it is and do not wish to take one character out of the equation and put it somewhere else to create something else.

Casey then talked about the massive world which George RR Martin created and added that a sequel to Game of Thrones or a possible spin-off of any of the characters does not make any sense.

"I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got. That's one of the reasons why I'm not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in," Casey Bloys added.

That a being said, fans of Game of Thrones should not get sad because even though the stories of Arya Stark, Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister, and Jon Snow are far from over, they will still get to see Westeros in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel which features Naomi Watts in the lead role.

Casey Bloys talked about the Game of Thrones prequel and revealed that they are planning to start filming the pilot episode in June and it will take some time to get aired on the television screen.

"My expectation is that it will be great and we'll move forward and it'll move along on a regular TV timetable," he further added.

Although, Arya Stark spin-off is now off the table it would have seriously been amazing to see an adult Arya Stark coming back to Westeros with several stories and adventures up on her sleeves.