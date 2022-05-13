Do you think that donning several hats is a five-finger exercise? Well, it is not! It's because being multi-talented also makes someone extraordinary, and therefore it doesn't come easily. Ask Aruna Arya Gupta, who has been adding different talents to her overview.

She is a woman who stands out from the crowd. She is an author, poet, actress, producer, and philanthropist. She is one of those who always have something new to say—something meaningful to express.

She first started as an author and wrote books that appealed to the masses. Her book, Repentance, is among Amazon's best-sellers. The author recently saw the launch of her book, "The Heart Has Its Answers."

As an author and poet, she not only pens words, but she writes in the language of emotion and perception. Many of her poems like Sweetheart, Illegal, The Pact, and Hare Krishna are translated into musical videos like Laazmi, Jaane Kyun, Jab Se, and Aaja Shyam, respectively.

Speaking of these musical videos, she has featured in the music videos Laazmi and Aaja Shyam. Both of these videos have reflected her acting skills. She has also done a few brand endorsements in Kolkata. As an author, she pens the characters that she wishes to bring to life with her acting.

The actress-author also started her own production house, Aruna Arya Gupta Productions, which promises to provide quality content. Above all, what makes her the biggest motivation as a human is her benefactress's heart. She promotes philanthropic work. She has contributed to several NGOs that support humanity.

She has successfully added to society with her talents and has proved that being a good in the art world can bring the best out of a person. The author-actress is in conversation with an OTT platform about a film, which is based on short stories. She has many more projects in her lineup.