Means Malhotra has always been actively inspiring the youth. She has continually set a great example for them to follow their dreams and never give up. Coming from a simple family in Delhi, she didn't have any influence to shape her journey and career. She has built her life from scratch and it is inspirational that she has done all she fancied. Today she is a jewelry designer, stylist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and blogger.

Recently, she was invited as the celebrity guest alongside Bollywood celebrity Ashmit Patel at the event, India's next model hunk. While her popularity is not hidden from anyone, her hard work and perseverance surely are. She is always humble about her achievements and thinks that it is an honor for her to be invited to such events to inspire other young folks.

India's next model hunk was presented by R.J production house. It saw many talented young people competing for the titles of Miss, Mr., and Mrs. India's next model hunk. We asked her about her experience and she said that it was an unprecedented experience to discuss dreams and visualize the future with a crowd of motivated young people. She has always believed in staying clear of extravagant expectations and working to be a better version of oneself. She believes that all these opportunities reinstate her belief in hard work.

Her popularity is the answer to people who said that girls shouldn't aim high. When she went abroad to study, people demotivated her parents saying so much expenditure would go waste because marriage was her destiny. She says that she was angry then but didn't respond. She is responding now with her success. She wishes that no other girl has to hear all this. She also remembers many girls from her childhood who gave up under pressure and hopes that no other girl has to do that.

She was also told that she was putting her feet in too many boats. However, she just wanted to do whatever she liked. She is a polyglot and her success story bears testimony to the entrepreneurial acumen that comes naturally to her. She shared tips about success with the aspirants at India's next model hunk event and added value to their understanding of the future and hard work.