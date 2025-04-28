Actor Arti Singh and businessman Dipak Chauhan tied the knot at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple on April 25, 2024. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary by renewing their vows, this time at the sacred Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand.

Dressed in elegant wedding attire, Arti and Dipak took their vows once again in a sacred ceremony that took place at 4 a.m., surrounded by the serenity and spirituality of the temple. Calling it a "divine" experience, Arti shared a video along with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

She wrote, "Triyuginarayan temple .. Uttarakhand Jahan Shiv ji aur Parvati maa ki shadi hui thi. And till today that eternal fire is burning . It was Dipak's dream to get married there and take lord shiva and Parvati maa blessing .. so our first anniversary we remarried renewed our vows wearing same clothes which we wore on our first pheras . It was divine. May Mata Parvati and lord shiva bless us and protect us from every evil eye. First anniversary is always remembered and we will never forget this feeling ."

In the video, Arti was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed during the varmala ceremony, adding to the heartfelt and intimate atmosphere of the occasion.

Celebrities and fans poured in their blessings and congratulations for the couple.

Significance of Triyuginarayan Temple

Triyuginarayan Temple holds immense significance, as it is believed to be the divine site where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married, with an eternal fire that continues to burn even today.

Work Front

Arti Singh, known for her performances in popular shows like Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka, Waaris, and was also part of Bigg Boss 13.