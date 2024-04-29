Arti Singh got married to beau, Dipak Chauhan, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on April 25. The Maayka actress made for the picture-perfect bride in each and every one of her wedding functions. From a glamorous bachelorette party, a vibrant mehendi, and a radiant haldi ceremony to a star-studded sangeet night; the diva looked every bit of a vision in all her functions.

And when it came to her wedding day, the gorgeous actress looked resplendent in a bright red lehenga. Many on social media were quick to comment on how at a time when actresses were opting for other shades of wedding lehengas, Arti made a strong case for a red bridal lehenga. Social media fans and followers were in awe by her wedding day look.

Arti's bachelorette party was attended by Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ragini Khanna, Mahii Vij, Monisha, Tannaz and Bakhtiyar Irani and many more celebs. For the celebration night, Arti wore a vibrant and sensuous electric blue short dress.

"Tayaar toh kab se thi (I have been ready since forever) but as they say, good things take time...Saiyaan Ji Ke Ghar Hai Jaana (Have to go to my beloved's home)," Arti wrote while sharing pictures and videos from her colourful haldi ceremony.

For her mehendi ceremony, Arti chose a vibrant blue banarasi attire. "Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon#PyarKiMehndi #dipakkiarti," she wrote while sharing memories from the event. "The dreams we see together, our future, Us," she wrote sharing more pictures from the mehendi ceremony.

"Two Souls, Two Hearts That Now Shall Beat As One," Arti wrote sharing her wedding pictures. We wish Arti and Dipak a happy married life!