There are two sides to social media, one wherein people can flaunt their work, approach people for new work, share what's happening in their day-to-day lives, and also share candid pictures of their personal lives. But with good things, there are certain negative and unpleasant things that celebs and commoners go through every day. With the growing usage of social media, one can see celebs are judged and trolled for expressing their opinions.

To avoid negativity, celebs face heavy criticism and eventually turn off comment sections on their social media for their mental peace.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi has become the latest victim of online abuse and trolling after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. Since his remark went viral on social media, Prabhas fans have been targeting Arshad on his Instagram account with hateful comments on his posts.

The actor decided to turn off his comment section on his latest Instagram post. The Instagram post had his wife Maria Goretti and his daugther's picture. The trolls went so nasty that they were bad-mouthing

A user wrote, "Actually they were abusing his wife and daughter as well, as it's a collaborative post it's his wife Maria Goretti who turned it off."

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia was trolled for going under the knife. Recently, she shared a selfie wearing a blue and golden saree with pink-toned makeup. The actor took to social media and shared a selfie which didn't go down well with social media users and many fans expressed their shock in the comments and slammed her for ruining her beauty.

The actor deactivated her social media and on Saturday she reactivated her Instagram account and gave a befitting reply to trolls.

Ayesha Takia shared a post on her stories addressing the recent online trolling she faced. It read, "Did you notice how I just didn't respond? Very mindful, very cutesy, very demure."

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

After months of speculation, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya finally confirmed their separation on July 18. In a joint statement, they announced that they were no longer together. They also shared that they will continue to co-parent their 3-year-old son, Agastya.

Natasa has moved out of India with her and Hardik's son Agastya.

The estranged couple has turned off the comment section on their separation post. As Natasa has been facing ire from netizens.

Speculations began when Natasa didn't attend any IPL matches of Mumbai Indians of which Hardik Pandya was part. She didn't share any congratulatory posts on IG after India won the World Cup in 2024.

All this wasn't received well by fans and Natasa was trolled mercilessly, fans accused Natasa for not being by Hardik's side.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer Natasa Stankovic married cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. The couple renewed their wedding vows according to Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's martial life is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Several reports claimed that Abhishek and Aishwarya have parted ways, and they no longer stay together. The speculations began after Aishwarya posed with Aardhya sans Abhishek at the Ambani wedding. While Abhishek Bachchan was seen posing with his family Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan went to Paris to watch the Olympics solo.

He met and hugged Neeraj Chopra and shared a candid reel on his IG, the videos show montages of his stay in Paris and how he enjoyed watching the Olympics.

Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, "It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega. We've worked together for about 18 years and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me The energy in the entire city was palpable, especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolour in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!! Felt like....Paradise. "

However, Abhishek Bachchan disabled the comments section on IG to avoid questions related to Aishwarya and Aaradhya's absence at the Paris Olympics.