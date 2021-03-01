It's always the self-made people who inspire us the most. They're the ones we look up to for their ingenuity and hard work. When we think of being successful, the first names are of those, who run billion dollar tech empires, all started from nothing but a computer and a massive amount of dedication. Now look a little closer and you will find Arsh Kapoor- the man behind Click Retina, one of the top Digital Marketing firms in Lucknow.

He hails from Bahraich, a town in Uttar Pradesh and got his early education from CMS, Lucknow. He began his dream company, when he was just 18 and a sunny looking Computer Science graduate from SRM. His company was originally going to be a joint venture with his best friend. However the idea didn't materialise and he started it all by himself. The company had its fair share of difficulties in the beginning. It took three tries to get it up and running smoothly.

The company has grown manifolds in all its years of existence, he claims. When businesses were closing down last year, the Covid pandemic turned out to be a positive turning point. It partnered with the tech giant Google for future endeavours.

The digital marketing industry is an extremely dynamic place, one has to keep up with the ever changing trends and learns to adapt quickly. Only the truly passionate strive to become experts. Arsh also has the support of an extremely spirited team of people at his company who he says are a force to reckon with at every step of the company's way. The team has marketing and SEO specialists, web and graphic design experts among others.

Armed with a deep knowledge and interest in the Web Development Industry, he was invited to IIM, Lucknow as a guest speaker. He has also been featured with several popular YouTube channels and websites for sharing his awe inspiring journey as the sole creator of his firm.

On being asked about the inspirations and reasons for the company's success, he dedicates it all to his clients. He still works with the people who trusted the 18 year old kid and his dreams. The company's clients have been a very important part of its sustenance without having to add any other partners.

After more than a decade of hustle, he plans to let his work speak for itself and make his company a brand for the times to come.