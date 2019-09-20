Arrow Season 8 will premiere on October 15 on The CW in the US and on Sky One and NOW Tv in the UK. The final season of the franchise is expected to be bigger than expected as many former cast members will returning.

Showrunner Beth Schwartz had confirmed that none other than Thea Queen (Willa Holland) will be back for a reunion. But, she is not the only familiar fans will see. Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra), Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), Oliver's (Stephen Amell) mom, Moira (Susanna Thompson), and archenemy, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) will all return for a reunion.

According to IGN, Schwartz can't explain how these characters manage to return. But, the new season photo hints Oliver will be visiting an alternate Earth, where his mother fell in love with Malcolm.

"All I can say is that it's something we've never done on our show before," Schwartz said about Arrow Season 8. "We're going to see a lot of familiar faces in a different way than we've done on the show before."

Thea, who is making a return, appeared in the earliest episodes of Season 1. While being one of the strongest characters in the series, she is also known as the "emotionally-distraught party girl sister" of Oliver.

According to Green Arrow TV, Thea might be seen on Arrow Season 8 Episode 3, titled "Leap of Faith," which is set to air Oct. 29. However, it remains unclear if she will play a big role.

"We are thrilled to have Willa back in our final season," Schwartz said about her return.