Arrested with a highly sophisticated MP5 rifle by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in the Pargwal sector of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Abdul Khaliq (41) had been assigned the task of reviving Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) activities in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

On Friday, the BSF foiled an infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Pargwal sector near Akhnoor by arresting a Pakistan-trained Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist hailing from Darhal in Rajouri district. The accused had exfiltrated to Pakistan in November 2021. An MP5 rifle, along with ammunition, was recovered from his possession.

Abdul Khaliq, the terrorist apprehended near the International Border in Pargwal, had crossed over to Pakistan shortly after his marriage in 2021, where he remained for nearly four years and underwent terrorist training, including in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to official sources, his family was unaware of his border crossing at the time.

After Khaliq remained untraceable for an extended period, a missing person report was lodged at the Chingus police post. During the subsequent investigation, police recovered his vehicle from the Jhangar area, reinforcing the belief that he had crossed into Pakistan.

Khaliq hails from Ujjan-Marga village in Darhal tehsil of Rajouri district and is married in Rani-Badetar village of the Nowshera subdivision.

Sources said that prior to his departure to Pakistan, he was actively involved in anti-national activities in Rajouri. He was reportedly influenced by religious extremism and had attempted to radicalise and mislead local youth. Security agencies had placed him under surveillance even before he crossed the border.

German-made MP5 recovered

Security forces recovered a German-manufactured MP5 submachine gun from the terrorist at the time of his arrest near the International Border. The MP5 is a sophisticated weapon capable of firing up to 800 rounds per minute and is widely used by elite forces, including the Indian Army, the National Security Guard (NSG), and MARCOS.

The weapon supports both semi-automatic and fully automatic firing modes and is compatible with 15- and 30-round magazines, significantly enhancing its sustained firepower.

Officials termed the recovery a major breakthrough, particularly in light of the increasing seizure of foreign-origin weapons in Jammu and Kashmir. Recent recoveries of arms manufactured in the United States, Germany, and China point to continued attempts by cross-border terror networks to supply modern weaponry to operatives.

The recovered MP5 has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether any additional modifications were made to the weapon.

'Major success for security forces'

Defence expert and retired Brigadier Vijay Sagar Dhiman described the seizure as a significant achievement for security forces. While noting that foreign-made weapons have been used by terrorists in the past, he said large quantities of arms were left behind in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops. These weapons, he explained, are being smuggled through Afghanistan into Pakistan and subsequently supplied to terrorist groups operating against India.

Dhiman also lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) for maintaining heightened vigilance along the International Border, calling the operation a major success.

Agencies had prior intelligence

Security agencies have further intensified border security following the arrest of a Pakistani guide in the Pargwal sector. According to defence sources, intelligence inputs had indicated that the Pakistani Army and its intelligence agency, the ISI, were planning to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Sources added that during Operation Sindoor, Indian security forces destroyed multiple terrorist launch pads constructed by the Pakistani Army. In response, these launch pads have reportedly been shifted to residential areas in Pakistan-occupied territories to evade detection by Indian agencies.